Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kissimmee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
39 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
156 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,105
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
10 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Kissimmee
75 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Results within 5 miles of Kissimmee
44 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
28 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
32 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
30 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
211 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
20 Units Available
Williamsburg
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,363
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1426 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Results within 10 miles of Kissimmee
21 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
15 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,278
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
33 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,101
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
30 Units Available
Airport North
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1434 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city.
15 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
41 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
City Guide for Kissimmee, FL

Although the Magic Kingdom is right at your doorstep, the sights and sounds of Disney World aren’t the only things that make Kissimmee, FL an enchanting place. With the world’s most visited attraction just ten minutes away, kids are sure to love it. Locals will tell you there is plenty for adults to do too – and that often includes the theme parks – nothing like seeing Uncle Jerry with an ear to ear grin, a smoked turkey leg, and a mouse ear beanie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Kissimmee, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kissimmee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Kissimmee apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

