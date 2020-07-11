31 Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL with move-in specials
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 50
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 42
1 of 35
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 64
1 of 48
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 15
Although the Magic Kingdom is right at your doorstep, the sights and sounds of Disney World aren’t the only things that make Kissimmee, FL an enchanting place. With the world’s most visited attraction just ten minutes away, kids are sure to love it. Locals will tell you there is plenty for adults to do too – and that often includes the theme parks – nothing like seeing Uncle Jerry with an ear to ear grin, a smoked turkey leg, and a mouse ear beanie. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kissimmee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Kissimmee apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.