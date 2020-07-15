/
Polk State
11 Apartments For Rent Near Polk State
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
8 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
601 Ridge Terrace
601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
622 Avenue S NE
622 Avenue S Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1028 sqft
622 Avenue S NE Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 622 AVENUE S NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $850/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard in the heart of Winter Haven.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Buckeye Estates
1740 TERRY CIRCLE NE
1740 Terry Circle Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath, tile floors throughout the home, split plan, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook as well as closet pantry, large master with wall to wall closets, screen lanai, 2 car garage. Move-in ready!
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
842 AVENUE F NE
842 Avenue F Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
412 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light and airy 1 bed 1 bath unit available for rent. Large living room/dinning, large bedroom with 2 closets, small kitchen w pantry, and full bath. Water, sewer, cable, trash removal and outside maintenance included in rental price.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 7TH STREET
1509 7th St SW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
640 MARTIN LUTHER KING BOULEVARD NE
640 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$665
572 sqft
This affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is the rear structure on a shared lot located on MLK JR Blvd NE near Lake Maud Dr, directly across the street from Jewett Middle & High School. The inside has been freshly painted and has new tile throughout.
