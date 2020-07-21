2904 Twin Oaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this newly renovated home that sits on a big lot with mature shade trees. Situated in a great location, close to everything, shopping, restaurants, and 5 mins from the turnpike. Fresh paint, new carpet, new blinds, updated kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.This house boasts a new look with lots to appreciate. Featuring 3 bedrooms with the master bedroom on suite bathroom. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The backyard has plenty of space, with a screened in porch and fully fenced makes this a pet friendly home. Please contact us to schedule a showing.

***Pet Friendly*** Available now****