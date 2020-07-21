All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

2904 Twin Oaks Dr

2904 Twin Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Twin Oaks Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this newly renovated home that sits on a big lot with mature shade trees. Situated in a great location, close to everything, shopping, restaurants, and 5 mins from the turnpike. Fresh paint, new carpet, new blinds, updated kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.This house boasts a new look with lots to appreciate. Featuring 3 bedrooms with the master bedroom on suite bathroom. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The backyard has plenty of space, with a screened in porch and fully fenced makes this a pet friendly home. Please contact us to schedule a showing.
***Pet Friendly*** Available now****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

