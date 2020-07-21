All apartments in Kissimmee
2521 Amati Drive
2521 Amati Drive

2521 Amati Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Amati Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedrooms plus Den and Loft! Don't miss out on your chance to live in this stunning home! Too many upgrades to mention. Shows like a model. This home has an open floorplan with the kitchen opening into both the dining and living room. The kitchen is upgraded to the max with 42" cabinets finished with crown molding, quartz counter tops, custom backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Den downstairs. Upgraded tile throughout the downstairs. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and a loft!! The stairs were recently done in a gorgeous dark wood. This home is sure to meet your family's needs. The backyard is a private paradise. Screen enclosed porch with custom pavers and a fire pit. A great place to entertain. And if you want to take a break from home you can go to the resort pool in the community with water slide, splash pad and more.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Amati Drive have any available units?
2521 Amati Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Amati Drive have?
Some of 2521 Amati Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Amati Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Amati Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Amati Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Amati Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2521 Amati Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Amati Drive offers parking.
Does 2521 Amati Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Amati Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Amati Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Amati Drive has a pool.
Does 2521 Amati Drive have accessible units?
No, 2521 Amati Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Amati Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Amati Drive has units with dishwashers.
