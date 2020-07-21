2521 Amati Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

4 Bedrooms plus Den and Loft! Don't miss out on your chance to live in this stunning home! Too many upgrades to mention. Shows like a model. This home has an open floorplan with the kitchen opening into both the dining and living room. The kitchen is upgraded to the max with 42" cabinets finished with crown molding, quartz counter tops, custom backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Den downstairs. Upgraded tile throughout the downstairs. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and a loft!! The stairs were recently done in a gorgeous dark wood. This home is sure to meet your family's needs. The backyard is a private paradise. Screen enclosed porch with custom pavers and a fire pit. A great place to entertain. And if you want to take a break from home you can go to the resort pool in the community with water slide, splash pad and more.

