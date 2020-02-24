2470 SEGGOLIA

Amenities

Don,t miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful home. Tapestry one of the best, nicest and gorgeous master planned community in Kissimme area. Community have 24 hour guard gate access. This modern house is sure to be your oasis place. It sits in an oversized lot overlooking the lake and community Club house. Walking trails, playground, fitness center, bike trails, BBQ pavilion, game room and more. The kitchen providing plenty of storage and work space featuring stainless steel appliances, countertops and a large island with a breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as ensuite with a dual sink vanity including granite counters, large soaking tub and glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized offering plenty of space for family, home office, and nearly anything else to fit your needs. The property is located near the Loop Shopping Mall, minutes away from Disney attractions, restaurants, Orlando International Airport and easy access to major highways. You must see it!