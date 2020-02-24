All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

2470 SEGGOLIA

2470 Seggolia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2470 Seggolia Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
bbq/grill
Don,t miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful home. Tapestry one of the best, nicest and gorgeous master planned community in Kissimme area. Community have 24 hour guard gate access. This modern house is sure to be your oasis place. It sits in an oversized lot overlooking the lake and community Club house. Walking trails, playground, fitness center, bike trails, BBQ pavilion, game room and more. The kitchen providing plenty of storage and work space featuring stainless steel appliances, countertops and a large island with a breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as ensuite with a dual sink vanity including granite counters, large soaking tub and glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized offering plenty of space for family, home office, and nearly anything else to fit your needs. The property is located near the Loop Shopping Mall, minutes away from Disney attractions, restaurants, Orlando International Airport and easy access to major highways. You must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 SEGGOLIA have any available units?
2470 SEGGOLIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2470 SEGGOLIA have?
Some of 2470 SEGGOLIA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 SEGGOLIA currently offering any rent specials?
2470 SEGGOLIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 SEGGOLIA pet-friendly?
No, 2470 SEGGOLIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2470 SEGGOLIA offer parking?
No, 2470 SEGGOLIA does not offer parking.
Does 2470 SEGGOLIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2470 SEGGOLIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 SEGGOLIA have a pool?
No, 2470 SEGGOLIA does not have a pool.
Does 2470 SEGGOLIA have accessible units?
No, 2470 SEGGOLIA does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 SEGGOLIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2470 SEGGOLIA has units with dishwashers.
