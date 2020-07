Amenities

gym pool clubhouse microwave furnished refrigerator

Just Minutes to Disney World,Featuring condominium in Villa Del Sol gated community, First floor unit two bedroom, two bath partially furnished. Clubhouse, pool, fitness center and more! Near to local transportation, schools and The Loop Mall with 70 Stores, 15 Restaurants and Regal Cinema 16, 10 to 15 min to attractions like Sea World, Universal Studios, Downtown Orlando and the Orlando International Airport.