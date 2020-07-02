2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

3br 2.5ba townhome in GATED COMMUNITY of Cypress Lake in Kissimmee!! This well kept home offers a spacious eat-in kitchen, with plenty of counter space, pantry, glass top range, side by side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Combination living room/dining room with volume ceilings and ALL TILE FLOORS on first level. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS, with WALK IN CLOSET and sliding doors to SCREENED IN PATIO in rear. Shower only with glass sliding doors in master bath. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with carpet floor, utility room with washer and dryer included "as-is". Attached 1 car garage with door opener. Community pool overlooking pond. LOCATION allows easy access to FL Turnpike. Sorry, no pets. HOA application and approval required, fee $40. Call today!