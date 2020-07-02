All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP

2203 Cypress Knee Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2203 Cypress Knee Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3br 2.5ba townhome in GATED COMMUNITY of Cypress Lake in Kissimmee!! This well kept home offers a spacious eat-in kitchen, with plenty of counter space, pantry, glass top range, side by side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Combination living room/dining room with volume ceilings and ALL TILE FLOORS on first level. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS, with WALK IN CLOSET and sliding doors to SCREENED IN PATIO in rear. Shower only with glass sliding doors in master bath. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with carpet floor, utility room with washer and dryer included "as-is". Attached 1 car garage with door opener. Community pool overlooking pond. LOCATION allows easy access to FL Turnpike. Sorry, no pets. HOA application and approval required, fee $40. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP have any available units?
2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP have?
Some of 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP offers parking.
Does 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP has a pool.
Does 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College