2108 Penny Lane

Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath: 1,550+ SF, TWO Story NEW Townhome in Delmos Community in Kissimmee, Florida 34741.
FEATURES: Spacious lay out, Open Granite Counter Kitchen & Living area, open Loft to first floor, ALL NEW Appliances including Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer, Ceramic Floor Living room, First Floor Master Suite, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer and Linen Closet, Window treatments and Ceiling Fans.
AMENITIES: Community Swimming Pool and minutes from Turnpike, World Class Attractions, Banking, Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, etc. nearby.
No Pets Allowed
