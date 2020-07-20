2108 Penny Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Large 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath: 1,550+ SF, TWO Story NEW Townhome in Delmos Community in Kissimmee, Florida 34741. - Large 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath: 1,550+ SF, TWO Story NEW Townhome in Delmos Community in Kissimmee, Florida 34741.



FEATURES: Spacious lay out, Open Granite Counter Kitchen & Living area, open Loft to first floor, ALL NEW Appliances including Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer, Ceramic Floor Living room, First Floor Master Suite, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer and Linen Closet, Window treatments and Ceiling Fans.

AMENITIES: Community Swimming Pool and minutes from Turnpike, World Class Attractions, Banking, Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, etc. nearby.



No Pets Allowed



