Amenities

pool playground tennis court some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

2102 Cascades Blvd Available 03/05/19 Spacious 2 BD/2BA on Cascades Blvd, Kissimmee - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath available in the gated community of Cascades. Easy access to Disney World, shopping, dining and public transport. All appliances and water included. Community features include pool, tennis courts and playground.



Property comprises of 1042 Sq.Ft



Call today on 407-569-2860 or 407-334-9468 to arrange a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2894888)