Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Ground Floor Condo within minutes of the Loop. Deluxe Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Ceramic Tile Throughout this 1bed/1bath Unit. Complex is gated with amenities including Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Lighted Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playground, Volley Ball Court, Etc. Very nice setting all conveniently located near Shopping, Schools and Restaurants. Osceola Pkwy., FL Turnpike, and Hwy. 192 are an easy commute. Don't Delay!