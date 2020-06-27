1613 SANIBEL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Fabulous 3 bed and 2.5 bath townhouse located in a gated community for rent. Property has a great floor plan that flows very well all throughout. You will love the openness of the living room and dining room combo with easy access to the beautiful newly upgraded kitchen featuring wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double stainless sink, breakfast bar and beautiful granite counter top for a great finish. Inside utility room, washer and dryers included.(the tenant will be responsible to maintain the washer and dryer) First level is stylishly covered with gray plank porcelain tiles. Newly installed decorative sliding doors with full window/screen enclosure make it a great space to enjoy all year round. All windows have replaced with energy star qualified windows. All 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs. The en suite with private bathroom and spacious walk in closet and additional 2 bedrooms with another full bathroom, second level also completely covered in bamboo wood flooring. The community offers resort style pool.