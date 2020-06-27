All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1613 SANIBEL DRIVE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

1613 SANIBEL DRIVE

1613 Sanibel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1613 Sanibel Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous 3 bed and 2.5 bath townhouse located in a gated community for rent. Property has a great floor plan that flows very well all throughout. You will love the openness of the living room and dining room combo with easy access to the beautiful newly upgraded kitchen featuring wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double stainless sink, breakfast bar and beautiful granite counter top for a great finish. Inside utility room, washer and dryers included.(the tenant will be responsible to maintain the washer and dryer) First level is stylishly covered with gray plank porcelain tiles. Newly installed decorative sliding doors with full window/screen enclosure make it a great space to enjoy all year round. All windows have replaced with energy star qualified windows. All 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs. The en suite with private bathroom and spacious walk in closet and additional 2 bedrooms with another full bathroom, second level also completely covered in bamboo wood flooring. The community offers resort style pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE have any available units?
1613 SANIBEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE have?
Some of 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1613 SANIBEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 SANIBEL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College