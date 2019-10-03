Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
16260 SILENT SANDS LANE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16260 SILENT SANDS LANE
16260 Silent Sands Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
16260 Silent Sands Ln, Keystone, FL 33556
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new! In The Preserve, a Big 5/3 house in Odessa. Close to the Suncoast Expressway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have any available units?
16260 SILENT SANDS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keystone, FL
.
What amenities does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have?
Some of 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16260 SILENT SANDS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keystone
.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE offers parking.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have a pool?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have accessible units?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Keystone 2 Bedrooms
Keystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with Garage
Keystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg