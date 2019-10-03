All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
16260 SILENT SANDS LANE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:17 PM

16260 SILENT SANDS LANE

16260 Silent Sands Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16260 Silent Sands Ln, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new! In The Preserve, a Big 5/3 house in Odessa. Close to the Suncoast Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have any available units?
16260 SILENT SANDS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have?
Some of 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16260 SILENT SANDS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE offers parking.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have a pool?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have accessible units?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16260 SILENT SANDS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg