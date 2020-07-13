137 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL with parking
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 41
1 of 39
1 of 37
1 of 41
1 of 40
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 74
1 of 39
1 of 37
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 43
1 of 36
1 of 35
1 of 52
Keystone is a suburb of Tampa, Fl., and over 11 major motion pictures have been filmed in the area, including "Blood Sport," "China Moon," "Cocoon," "Edward Scissorhands," "Lethal Weapon III," "My Girl," "Wilder Napalm," "Sneakers," "Parent Trap II," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Forever Mine" and "Ocean's 11."
Tampa is one of the state's most popular cities on its west coast. It makes sense then, that Keystone is one of the best suburbs in the state. The city is a popular exurb for Tampa, meaning it's a place where people go at night when the sun is down to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle. Keystone itself feels like a small town, but it's anything but. About 24,000 people live here, so it's also a good place to get to know your neighbors. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Keystone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.