Apartment List
/
FL
/
keystone
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Keystone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT
14517 Mirasol Manor Court, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2153 sqft
Stunning Tuscan Style Villa in reputable gated Waterchase - Maintenance Free - customized floor plan (True 4 bedrooms) and den- Full of Upgrades - Absolutely Beautiful - Shows larger than actual square footage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.

1 of 41

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.

1 of 39

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
14052 WATERVILLE CIRCLE
14052 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2149 sqft
Beautiful Westchase area townhome close to all of the shopping and dining that Westchase has to offer! This 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom PLUS den home has an updated kitchen, attached 2 car garage, and a screened lanai with serene pool views.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
12823 Stanwyck Circle
12823 Stanwyck Circle, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2932 sqft
Located in West Hampton, a gated community of upscale homes close to Westchase, this home boasts a very livable - and luxurious - floor plan. From the arched entryway, guests enter a foyer between the formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14607 MONDAVI COURT
14607 Mondavi Court, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2960 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedroom + loft + bonus room, 3 bath, and 2 car garage. This home is in the gated community Waterchase with too many upgrades to list, wood tile, granite, california shutters, closet organizers, extended lanai w/screen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Villa Rosa
4518 Perdita Lane
4518 Perdita Lane, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1885 sqft
Located in the community of Villa Rosa, this is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2-car garage and utility room. Hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms with new appliances in kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14217 Waterville Cir
14217 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2149 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage end unit, with lots of natural light. BONUS room which can be used as a den/office. Spacious kitchen with eat in area, wood cabinets with all appliances and breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Keystone
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
23 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
8 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1252 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Swan View Townhomes
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
16304 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Harbor
19328 SEA MIST LANE
19328 Sea Mist Lane, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3494 sqft
Beautiful Heritage Harbor Home with a golf course view FOR RENT!!! Spacious floor plan over 3000 square feet features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, roomy formal dining area, and a large bonus room upstairs.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12124 LAKE BOULEVARD
12124 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2674 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in an excellent school district! Just pay security deposit and first month's rent and it's yours to enjoy.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Keystone, FL

Keystone is a suburb of Tampa, Fl., and over 11 major motion pictures have been filmed in the area, including "Blood Sport," "China Moon," "Cocoon," "Edward Scissorhands," "Lethal Weapon III," "My Girl," "Wilder Napalm," "Sneakers," "Parent Trap II," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Forever Mine" and "Ocean's 11."

Tampa is one of the state's most popular cities on its west coast. It makes sense then, that Keystone is one of the best suburbs in the state. The city is a popular exurb for Tampa, meaning it's a place where people go at night when the sun is down to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle. Keystone itself feels like a small town, but it's anything but. About 24,000 people live here, so it's also a good place to get to know your neighbors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Keystone, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Keystone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 BedroomsKeystone Apartments with BalconyKeystone Apartments with Garage
Keystone Apartments with GymKeystone Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKeystone Apartments with ParkingKeystone Apartments with Pool
Keystone Apartments with Washer-DryerKeystone Dog Friendly ApartmentsKeystone Furnished ApartmentsKeystone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg