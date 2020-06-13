/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14532 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2073 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cheval West
1 Unit Available
19005 CHEMILLE DR
19005 Chemille Drive, Keystone, FL
19005 CHEMILLE DR Available 06/01/20 4 Bed - 3 Bath Luxury home in Gated Community - Please call Jerry Van Slavens at (813) 310-8663 for more information on this home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eagles
1 Unit Available
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE
13217 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL
Immaculate home in The Eagles. Bamboo flooring in the foyer, great room, and dining room. All wet areas boast beautiful stone look tile. Large kitchen with plantation shutters and laundry room with washer/dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Keystone
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1332 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
29 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
28 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1252 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
11742 LAKE BOULEVARD
11742 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
Move-in ready rental in the popular Trinity area available 7/10/2020. This home is 2334 sq ft., has 4 BD, 2.5 BA, separate dining space and loft/game room. Grand 2-story foyer. Great amount of living space with open floor concept.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18605 AVENUE MONACO
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
SITS ON A 1 ACRE LOT ON A GOLF COURSE AND WATERFRONT WITH A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND A FOUNTAIN IN THE MIDDLE. THIS PALATIAL HAME HAS 5 BEDROOMS 5 BATHS PLUS AN OFFICE AND MOVIE THEATER WITH OVER 5700 SQFT.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Heritage Harbor
1 Unit Available
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1888 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/never lived in home!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen and family room. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Keystone
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
70 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1631 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
