2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6908 JONES RD
6908 Jones Road, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2 Could be 3 bedroom 1 Bath on acre of Land No Dogs - 2 Could be 3 Bedroom 1Bath an acre of land, Quiet Country setting close to the Sun coast Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE
11521 Innfields Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Lovely guest home nestled on a large equestrian property. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus a BONUS ROOM, inside a gated horse farm. Updated modern kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Keystone
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
31 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1235 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1157 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1094 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1070 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
16 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tuscano at Suncoast
1 Unit Available
1410 Villa Capri Cir # 1-308
1410 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1131 sqft
2 BED 3.5 BATH PLUS A LOFT CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 3RD FLOOR UNIT W/WOODEN DECK PATIO OVERLOOKING A SCENIC POND & COMMUNITY POOL.
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16557 Swan View Circle
16557 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath 2-story townhome in the Swan View Townhomes community. Flooring is carpet and tile. There are ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
16304 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway.
Results within 5 miles of Keystone
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
49 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lake Brant
46 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1090 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1180 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1070 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
69 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1136 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
