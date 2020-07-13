/
apartments with pool
131 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL with pool
14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT
14517 Mirasol Manor Court, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2153 sqft
Stunning Tuscan Style Villa in reputable gated Waterchase - Maintenance Free - customized floor plan (True 4 bedrooms) and den- Full of Upgrades - Absolutely Beautiful - Shows larger than actual square footage.
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...
14052 WATERVILLE CIRCLE
14052 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2149 sqft
Beautiful Westchase area townhome close to all of the shopping and dining that Westchase has to offer! This 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom PLUS den home has an updated kitchen, attached 2 car garage, and a screened lanai with serene pool views.
14607 MONDAVI COURT
14607 Mondavi Court, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2960 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedroom + loft + bonus room, 3 bath, and 2 car garage. This home is in the gated community Waterchase with too many upgrades to list, wood tile, granite, california shutters, closet organizers, extended lanai w/screen.
14217 Waterville Cir
14217 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2149 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage end unit, with lots of natural light. BONUS room which can be used as a den/office. Spacious kitchen with eat in area, wood cabinets with all appliances and breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Keystone
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1252 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Cheval
18605 Avenue Monaco
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,495
5435 sqft
This magnificent private golf course estate represents the best in luxury living and gated privacy in its beautiful natural golf course setting.
Swan View Townhomes
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
16304 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway.
5220 Corvette Dr
5220 Corvette Drive, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1372 sqft
5220 Corvette Dr Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON!!! Quiet Community with Pool!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.
Heritage Harbor
19328 SEA MIST LANE
19328 Sea Mist Lane, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3494 sqft
Beautiful Heritage Harbor Home with a golf course view FOR RENT!!! Spacious floor plan over 3000 square feet features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, roomy formal dining area, and a large bonus room upstairs.
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
14527 COTSWOLDS DRIVE
14527 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT.
Results within 5 miles of Keystone
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
