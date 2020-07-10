/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
127 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL with washer-dryer
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1252 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.
12124 LAKE BOULEVARD
12124 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2674 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in an excellent school district! Just pay security deposit and first month's rent and it's yours to enjoy.
Heritage Harbor
19103 Harbor Cove Court
19103 Harbor Cove Court, Cheval, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lutz , FL. Beautiful home, 6 bed 4 bath.
Heritage Harbor
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1888 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION on a Premier Lot that backs up to the conservation in the Beautiful NEW Resort Style Community of AVEA POINTE! Be the first to enjoy Florida's resort style living in this newly constructed, upscale townhome!! The first level
14527 COTSWOLDS DRIVE
14527 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT.
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
