Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6908 JONES RD
6908 Jones Road, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2 Could be 3 bedroom 1 Bath on acre of Land No Dogs - 2 Could be 3 Bedroom 1Bath an acre of land, Quiet Country setting close to the Sun coast Parkway.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14532 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2073 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor.

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eagles
1 Unit Available
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE
13217 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1632 sqft
Immaculate home in The Eagles. Bamboo flooring in the foyer, great room, and dining room. All wet areas boast beautiful stone look tile. Large kitchen with plantation shutters and laundry room with washer/dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
30 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
28 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1252 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16557 Swan View Circle
16557 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath 2-story townhome in the Swan View Townhomes community. Flooring is carpet and tile. There are ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tuscano at Suncoast
1 Unit Available
1410 Villa Capri Cir # 1-308
1410 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1131 sqft
2 BED 3.5 BATH PLUS A LOFT CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 3RD FLOOR UNIT W/WOODEN DECK PATIO OVERLOOKING A SCENIC POND & COMMUNITY POOL.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
16304 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Keystone, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Keystone renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

