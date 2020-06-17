9974 SW 88th St

Amenities

Location ! Location ! This one bedroom one bathroom condo features a spacious dining area and family room with a nice balcony. It has Large Master Bedroom and a Walk-in closet. Condo has one assigned private parking space but there are plenty of guest parking spaces. This community is very well managed. Washer/Dryer Room conveniently located near condo. Excellent location near Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital, Palmetto Expressway, Florida Turnpike, FIU & Miami-Dade College. Easy to Show Call L/A.