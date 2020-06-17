All apartments in Kendall
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:31 PM

9974 SW 88th St

9974 N Kendall Dr · (305) 331-7518
Location

9974 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL 33176

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1033 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Location ! Location ! This one bedroom one bathroom condo features a spacious dining area and family room with a nice balcony. It has Large Master Bedroom and a Walk-in closet. Condo has one assigned private parking space but there are plenty of guest parking spaces. This community is very well managed. Washer/Dryer Room conveniently located near condo. Excellent location near Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital, Palmetto Expressway, Florida Turnpike, FIU & Miami-Dade College. Easy to Show Call L/A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9974 SW 88th St have any available units?
9974 SW 88th St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9974 SW 88th St have?
Some of 9974 SW 88th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9974 SW 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
9974 SW 88th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9974 SW 88th St pet-friendly?
No, 9974 SW 88th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9974 SW 88th St offer parking?
Yes, 9974 SW 88th St does offer parking.
Does 9974 SW 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9974 SW 88th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9974 SW 88th St have a pool?
Yes, 9974 SW 88th St has a pool.
Does 9974 SW 88th St have accessible units?
No, 9974 SW 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9974 SW 88th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9974 SW 88th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9974 SW 88th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9974 SW 88th St does not have units with air conditioning.
