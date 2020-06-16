9066 SW 73rd Ct

Amenities

Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout. Enjoy urban living with open air cafes, restaurants, major department stores, major grocery store and public transportation all walking distance. High speed internet, basic cable, pool, business center, gym, valet parking and 24 hour concierge service and security are some of the amenities you will enjoy at the Metropolis II. There is one assigned parking space. The unit is available July 1st.