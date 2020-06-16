All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 9066 SW 73rd Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
9066 SW 73rd Ct
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:17 PM

9066 SW 73rd Ct

9066 Southwest 73rd Court · (305) 965-9242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1403 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout. Enjoy urban living with open air cafes, restaurants, major department stores, major grocery store and public transportation all walking distance. High speed internet, basic cable, pool, business center, gym, valet parking and 24 hour concierge service and security are some of the amenities you will enjoy at the Metropolis II. There is one assigned parking space. The unit is available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9066 SW 73rd Ct have any available units?
9066 SW 73rd Ct has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9066 SW 73rd Ct have?
Some of 9066 SW 73rd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9066 SW 73rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9066 SW 73rd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9066 SW 73rd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9066 SW 73rd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9066 SW 73rd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9066 SW 73rd Ct does offer parking.
Does 9066 SW 73rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9066 SW 73rd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9066 SW 73rd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9066 SW 73rd Ct has a pool.
Does 9066 SW 73rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 9066 SW 73rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9066 SW 73rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9066 SW 73rd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9066 SW 73rd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9066 SW 73rd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9066 SW 73rd Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity