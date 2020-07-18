All apartments in Kendall
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006

9066 Southwest 73rd Court · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit # 1006 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710

A MUST SEE!!!...In the heart of Dadeland area with walking distance to the mall, Metrorail, Publix, beauty salons, restaurants and more, this 2 beds + den/ 2 baths is a must see! Turnkey, this spacious and bright unit has balcony, walking closets, wood cabinets, granite countertops and top of the line appliances in the kitchen. Full amenities: gym, spa, pool, security, valet and more. It won'l last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9066-sw-73-ct-miami-fl-unit-%23-1006/179710
Property Id 179710

(RLNE5945493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 have any available units?
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 have?
Some of 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 currently offering any rent specials?
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 is pet friendly.
Does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 offer parking?
No, 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 does not offer parking.
Does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 have a pool?
Yes, 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 has a pool.
Does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 have accessible units?
No, 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006 does not have units with air conditioning.
