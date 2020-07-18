9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006

Amenities

Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710



A MUST SEE!!!...In the heart of Dadeland area with walking distance to the mall, Metrorail, Publix, beauty salons, restaurants and more, this 2 beds + den/ 2 baths is a must see! Turnkey, this spacious and bright unit has balcony, walking closets, wood cabinets, granite countertops and top of the line appliances in the kitchen. Full amenities: gym, spa, pool, security, valet and more. It won'l last!

