9011 SW 138th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit. New paint and porcelain tile through-out that looks like grey wood floors with granite counters and kitchen will be opened up like in the pictures of the other unit the owner fixed the same. 1st month and 2 months security deposit instead of First, Last and Security. good credit required and minimum 3 months rent income required. granite counters in bathrooms to match granite in kitchen. Landlord only pays on initial lease not on renewals