All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 9011 SW 138th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
9011 SW 138th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

9011 SW 138th St

9011 Southwest 138th Street · (305) 965-0069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-2 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit. New paint and porcelain tile through-out that looks like grey wood floors with granite counters and kitchen will be opened up like in the pictures of the other unit the owner fixed the same. 1st month and 2 months security deposit instead of First, Last and Security. good credit required and minimum 3 months rent income required. granite counters in bathrooms to match granite in kitchen. Landlord only pays on initial lease not on renewals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 SW 138th St have any available units?
9011 SW 138th St has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9011 SW 138th St have?
Some of 9011 SW 138th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 SW 138th St currently offering any rent specials?
9011 SW 138th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 SW 138th St pet-friendly?
No, 9011 SW 138th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9011 SW 138th St offer parking?
No, 9011 SW 138th St does not offer parking.
Does 9011 SW 138th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9011 SW 138th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 SW 138th St have a pool?
Yes, 9011 SW 138th St has a pool.
Does 9011 SW 138th St have accessible units?
No, 9011 SW 138th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 SW 138th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9011 SW 138th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9011 SW 138th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9011 SW 138th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9011 SW 138th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kendall Apartments with ParkingKendall Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL
Miami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity