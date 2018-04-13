All apartments in Kendall
8015 SW 107th Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:23 AM

8015 SW 107th Ave

8015 SW 107th Ave · (786) 263-8901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL 33173
Lago Mar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area. Conveniently located a few blocks away from The Palms at Town & Country, Publix supermarket, variety of restaurants, schools and major expressway and highways. Tile floors throughout the apartment, an updated a/c and water heater, and a beautiful view of the pool from your balcony. Amenities include: 4 tennis courts, clubhouse, 3 swimming pools, additional storage bin, laundry room on each floor and plenty of guest parking. Fenced and gated community with 24 hour guard and roving security patrol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 SW 107th Ave have any available units?
8015 SW 107th Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8015 SW 107th Ave have?
Some of 8015 SW 107th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 SW 107th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8015 SW 107th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 SW 107th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8015 SW 107th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 8015 SW 107th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8015 SW 107th Ave does offer parking.
Does 8015 SW 107th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8015 SW 107th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 SW 107th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8015 SW 107th Ave has a pool.
Does 8015 SW 107th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8015 SW 107th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 SW 107th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8015 SW 107th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8015 SW 107th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8015 SW 107th Ave has units with air conditioning.
