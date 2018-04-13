8015 SW 107th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool guest parking tennis court

Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area. Conveniently located a few blocks away from The Palms at Town & Country, Publix supermarket, variety of restaurants, schools and major expressway and highways. Tile floors throughout the apartment, an updated a/c and water heater, and a beautiful view of the pool from your balcony. Amenities include: 4 tennis courts, clubhouse, 3 swimming pools, additional storage bin, laundry room on each floor and plenty of guest parking. Fenced and gated community with 24 hour guard and roving security patrol.