7441 Southwest 88th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room yoga

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool

Pool cabanas

Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activites

4,000 sq. ft. park including oversized dog park

Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall

Fitness classes**

Peloton Cycles

Club house with theater and gaming room

E-lounge with conference room

24/7 package retrieval

Storage units available

Controlled access

neighborhood

Walkscore 79 - very walkable: most errands can be done on foot

Across from upscale Dadeland Mall

Publix - 2 minute walk

Downtown Dadeland - 4 minute walk

MetroRail - 6 minute walk

Trader Joe?s - 7 minute walk

residence features

Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes

11-foot ceilings*

Two custom finish packages

Quartzite countertops

Under cabinet lighting

Island kitchens with breakfast bar*

Stainless-steel appliance package, tiled back splashes, andundermount stainless-steel sinks

Porcelain tile floors

Stand-alone showers*

Double sinks in master bath*

Front loading washers and dryers

Desk alcove*

Nest thermostats

Ceiling fans

2-inch wood blinds

USB ports/outlets in all kitchens and master bedrooms

Electronic key system

Andrew Phillip Perez

Realtor - Associate

Skyline Realty International

2101 Brickell Avenue Suite 101

(Inside Skyline on Brickell)

Miami, FL 33129

M 305.467.0386



