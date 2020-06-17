All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 7441 Southwest 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
7441 Southwest 88th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7441 Southwest 88th Street

7441 Southwest 88th Street · (305) 467-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
Dadeland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1663 · Avail. now

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.

For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020.. In Addition, Application Waived, saving is $125 & also waived Sercurity Deposit with good credit.

Pricing and Availability, and Promotions are Subject to change without Notice.

Call today to Schedule!

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool
Pool cabanas
Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activites
4,000 sq. ft. park including oversized dog park
Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall
Fitness classes**
Peloton Cycles
Club house with theater and gaming room
E-lounge with conference room
24/7 package retrieval
Storage units available
Controlled access
neighborhood
Walkscore 79 - very walkable: most errands can be done on foot
Across from upscale Dadeland Mall
Publix - 2 minute walk
Downtown Dadeland - 4 minute walk
MetroRail - 6 minute walk
Trader Joe?s - 7 minute walk
residence features
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes
11-foot ceilings*
Two custom finish packages
Quartzite countertops
Under cabinet lighting
Island kitchens with breakfast bar*
Stainless-steel appliance package, tiled back splashes, andundermount stainless-steel sinks
Porcelain tile floors
Stand-alone showers*
Double sinks in master bath*
Front loading washers and dryers
Desk alcove*
Nest thermostats
Ceiling fans
2-inch wood blinds
USB ports/outlets in all kitchens and master bedrooms
Electronic key system
Amenities are subject to change. *Select homes only.

For this Listing, or for any other Properties that may interest you. Contact me:

Andrew Phillip Perez
Realtor - Associate
Skyline Realty International
2101 Brickell Avenue Suite 101
(Inside Skyline on Brickell)
Miami, FL 33129
M 305.467.0386

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kendall-fl?lid=12615308

(RLNE5617544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7441 Southwest 88th Street have any available units?
7441 Southwest 88th Street has a unit available for $1,663 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7441 Southwest 88th Street have?
Some of 7441 Southwest 88th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7441 Southwest 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7441 Southwest 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7441 Southwest 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7441 Southwest 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7441 Southwest 88th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7441 Southwest 88th Street does offer parking.
Does 7441 Southwest 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7441 Southwest 88th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7441 Southwest 88th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7441 Southwest 88th Street has a pool.
Does 7441 Southwest 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 7441 Southwest 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7441 Southwest 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7441 Southwest 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7441 Southwest 88th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7441 Southwest 88th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7441 Southwest 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity