7441 Southwest 88th Street

Amenities
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Infinity zero-edge, heated swimming pool
Pool cabanas
Rooftop lounge with grilling stations, TVs, beer trough and gaming activites
4,000 sq. ft. park including oversized dog park
Fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, floating yoga room and TRX wall
Fitness classes**
Peloton Cycles
Club house with theater and gaming room
E-lounge with conference room
24/7 package retrieval
Storage units available
Controlled access
neighborhood
Walkscore 79 - very walkable: most errands can be done on foot
Across from upscale Dadeland Mall
Publix - 2 minute walk
Downtown Dadeland - 4 minute walk
MetroRail - 6 minute walk
Trader Joe?s - 7 minute walk
residence features
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes
11-foot ceilings*
Two custom finish packages
Quartzite countertops
Under cabinet lighting
Island kitchens with breakfast bar*
Stainless-steel appliance package, tiled back splashes, andundermount stainless-steel sinks
Porcelain tile floors
Stand-alone showers*
Double sinks in master bath*
Front loading washers and dryers
Desk alcove*
Nest thermostats
Ceiling fans
2-inch wood blinds
USB ports/outlets in all kitchens and master bedrooms
Electronic key system
Amenities are subject to change. *Select homes only.
