Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the third floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Large outdoor balcony, light porcelain floors throughout. Washer and Dryer inside unit. The building offers a fitness center, rooftop infinity pool, and jacuzzi. Excellent location to Dadeland mall, near University of Miami and across from the metro station