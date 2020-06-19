7275 SW 89th St

Amenities

Downtown Dadeland condo. One of the largest floor plans, consisted of two levels with a large, private patio on the second floor. First floor is living room with 20 foot ceilings, dining room, open kitchen with top of the line cabinets and appliances and a snack counter. One bedroom and one full bath on the first floor. Second level is the spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and additional wardrobe space. Master bath with dual sinks, lots of natural light and linen closet. Also on the second floor is convertible loft that can be used as the third bedroom, family room, gym, office, guest room. Tile and laminate floors.Amazing roof top pool and gym in the complex. Please see the video for interior and exterior of the unit and complex https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWMZMYCstb8