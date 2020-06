7064 SW 114 PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS!!! HOME HAS AN UPDATED KITCHEN, TWO WALK IN CLOSETS, BALCONY FROM MASTER BEDROOM, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS, WASHER AND DRYER, LOVELY AND PRIVATE FENCED, COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS AND MORE, GREAT LOCATION, CORNER UNIT, LOVELY WRAPAROUND PATIO! LOOKING FOR A GREAT TENANT. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! RENT INCLUDES ALL AMENITIES!!! 1 PET ONLY, IT WILL REQUIRED ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT, IT HAS TO BE LESS THAN 20 POUNDS.