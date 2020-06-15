13020 SW 92nd Ave

Amenities
Excellent location, beautiful updated and maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor in Briarwinds Condo by The Falls. Walking distance to Publix, The Falls Shopping Center, YMCA, CVS, Golf Course and restaurants. Close proximity to US-1, Dadeland Mall, Miami Dade College, Metro Rail, Baptist and Jackson South Hospitals and parks. Features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet an additional closet. Access to the bathroom from bedroom and living room. Tile floors through-out unit. Beautifully renovated bathroom with new bathtub, new toilet and vanity. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new A/C, hurricane shutters, gas and hot water included. Quiet neighborhood.