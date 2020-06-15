All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 13020 SW 92nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
13020 SW 92nd Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:34 AM

13020 SW 92nd Ave

13020 Southwest 92nd Avenue · (786) 278-1585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13020 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A201 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent location, beautiful updated and maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor in Briarwinds Condo by The Falls. Walking distance to Publix, The Falls Shopping Center, YMCA, CVS, Golf Course and restaurants. Close proximity to US-1, Dadeland Mall, Miami Dade College, Metro Rail, Baptist and Jackson South Hospitals and parks. Features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet an additional closet. Access to the bathroom from bedroom and living room. Tile floors through-out unit. Beautifully renovated bathroom with new bathtub, new toilet and vanity. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new A/C, hurricane shutters, gas and hot water included. Quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13020 SW 92nd Ave have any available units?
13020 SW 92nd Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13020 SW 92nd Ave have?
Some of 13020 SW 92nd Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13020 SW 92nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13020 SW 92nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13020 SW 92nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13020 SW 92nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 13020 SW 92nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13020 SW 92nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 13020 SW 92nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13020 SW 92nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13020 SW 92nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13020 SW 92nd Ave has a pool.
Does 13020 SW 92nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 13020 SW 92nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13020 SW 92nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13020 SW 92nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13020 SW 92nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13020 SW 92nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13020 SW 92nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity