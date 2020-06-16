11744 SW 106th Terrace

Amenities

AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops. The spacious bedrooms match the modern style of the home and come with ample closet space. The master bedroom is private with a large walk in closet ,large bathroom with separate toilet area and walk-in shower.This home features a patio, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Tropical landscaping and decorative street lighting. Walking distance to shops, parks and schools in the heart of Kendall.