Kendall, FL
11744 SW 106th Terrace
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:33 AM

11744 SW 106th Terrace

11744 SW 106th Ter · (305) 438-7749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL 33186

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops. The spacious bedrooms match the modern style of the home and come with ample closet space. The master bedroom is private with a large walk in closet ,large bathroom with separate toilet area and walk-in shower.This home features a patio, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Tropical landscaping and decorative street lighting. Walking distance to shops, parks and schools in the heart of Kendall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11744 SW 106th Terrace have any available units?
11744 SW 106th Terrace has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11744 SW 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11744 SW 106th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11744 SW 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11744 SW 106th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 11744 SW 106th Terrace offer parking?
No, 11744 SW 106th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11744 SW 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11744 SW 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11744 SW 106th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11744 SW 106th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11744 SW 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11744 SW 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11744 SW 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11744 SW 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11744 SW 106th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11744 SW 106th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
