Kendall, FL
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

11332 SW 114th Lane Cir

11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle · (305) 495-1145
Location

11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL 33176
Killian Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in.
Private no traffic street. Lush foliage surrounds the Townhouse.New High Efficiency AC and Tankless Water Heater, Low Electric Bills. Property backs up to a quiet greenbelt. Pinetree Village is a peaceful community of 20 acres with winding roads thru open areas of Poincianas,Oaks,Palms and Mahogany Trees. This Townhouse is perfect for an Artist or creative souls. Suitable for a single or couple looking for something different away from the traffic and madness of Miami. Only low key well qualified tenants will be considered. Small pets are welcome. Tenant occupied available June 1st...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir have any available units?
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir have?
Some of 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir offer parking?
No, 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir have a pool?
No, 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir have accessible units?
No, 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11332 SW 114th Lane Cir has units with air conditioning.
