11332 SW 114th Lane Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in.

Private no traffic street. Lush foliage surrounds the Townhouse.New High Efficiency AC and Tankless Water Heater, Low Electric Bills. Property backs up to a quiet greenbelt. Pinetree Village is a peaceful community of 20 acres with winding roads thru open areas of Poincianas,Oaks,Palms and Mahogany Trees. This Townhouse is perfect for an Artist or creative souls. Suitable for a single or couple looking for something different away from the traffic and madness of Miami. Only low key well qualified tenants will be considered. Small pets are welcome. Tenant occupied available June 1st...