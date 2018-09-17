All apartments in Kendall
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

11229 Southwest 88th Street

11229 Southwest 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11229 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33176
King Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
11229 Southwest 88th Street Apt #111D, Miami, FL 33176 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Best Building in Kendall! Beautiful Pine Grove community. Completely remodeled unit. Large kitchen, spacious family/dining room, walk in shower. Best feature, the screen porch with an additional gated yard for your perfect oasis! Second floor units don't have the extra yard space. Excellent location, centrally located near to expressways, Miami Dade College, Baptist Hospital, Town and Country Mall. Move in ready and easy to show. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588113 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11229 Southwest 88th Street have any available units?
11229 Southwest 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall, FL.
Is 11229 Southwest 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11229 Southwest 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 Southwest 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11229 Southwest 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 11229 Southwest 88th Street offer parking?
No, 11229 Southwest 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11229 Southwest 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11229 Southwest 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 Southwest 88th Street have a pool?
No, 11229 Southwest 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11229 Southwest 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 11229 Southwest 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 Southwest 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11229 Southwest 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11229 Southwest 88th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11229 Southwest 88th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
