All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 11207 SW 88th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
11207 SW 88th St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

11207 SW 88th St

11207 Southwest 88th Street · (305) 283-8871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
King Court
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11207 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33176
King Court

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217A · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms in the desirable well maintained community of Pine Grove! Freshly painted with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Features include tiled flooring throughout, new window blinds, spacious kitchen opens to the dining and living area, covered balcony with storage closet facing west to enjoy sunset views, large master bedroom, lots of closet space, and much more. Centrally located just minutes to many shops, dining, and transportation options. The community offers BBQ picnic areas, 2 swimming pools, a playground area, clubhouse with billiards, and more. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 SW 88th St have any available units?
11207 SW 88th St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11207 SW 88th St have?
Some of 11207 SW 88th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 SW 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
11207 SW 88th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 SW 88th St pet-friendly?
No, 11207 SW 88th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 11207 SW 88th St offer parking?
No, 11207 SW 88th St does not offer parking.
Does 11207 SW 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11207 SW 88th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 SW 88th St have a pool?
Yes, 11207 SW 88th St has a pool.
Does 11207 SW 88th St have accessible units?
No, 11207 SW 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11207 SW 88th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11207 SW 88th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11207 SW 88th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11207 SW 88th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11207 SW 88th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kendall Apartments with ParkingKendall Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL
Miami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity