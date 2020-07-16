11207 SW 88th St

Amenities

2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms in the desirable well maintained community of Pine Grove! Freshly painted with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Features include tiled flooring throughout, new window blinds, spacious kitchen opens to the dining and living area, covered balcony with storage closet facing west to enjoy sunset views, large master bedroom, lots of closet space, and much more. Centrally located just minutes to many shops, dining, and transportation options. The community offers BBQ picnic areas, 2 swimming pools, a playground area, clubhouse with billiards, and more. Don't miss out!