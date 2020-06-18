All apartments in Kendall
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:32 AM

10737 SW 113th Pl

10737 Southwest 113th Place · (305) 607-2777
Location

10737 Southwest 113th Place, Kendall, FL 33176
Sabal Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D-106 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Sabal Chase is a little slice of heaven! Updated "D" model with 1220 sq ft. 1st floor offers garage, storage, laundry & walk-in closet. Wooden stairs lead to 2nd floor living area (also with wood floors), 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living, dining, kitchen & balcony. 3rd bedroom has pocket doors that open to living room making it a perfect multi-use room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Updated modern kitchen with pantry piece, granite counters & modern exhaust hood. Accordion shutters & impact glass. Community has 2 pools (1 heated), basketball, tennis, racquetball, pickle ball, billiards, gym, sauna, kids play area & BBQ. Clubhouse offers large common area w/kitchen. Close to MDC, Wm. Lehman Elementary, bus, shopping, eateries, Turnpike & 874. Also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10737 SW 113th Pl have any available units?
10737 SW 113th Pl has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10737 SW 113th Pl have?
Some of 10737 SW 113th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10737 SW 113th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10737 SW 113th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10737 SW 113th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10737 SW 113th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 10737 SW 113th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10737 SW 113th Pl does offer parking.
Does 10737 SW 113th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10737 SW 113th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10737 SW 113th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10737 SW 113th Pl has a pool.
Does 10737 SW 113th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10737 SW 113th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10737 SW 113th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10737 SW 113th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10737 SW 113th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10737 SW 113th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
