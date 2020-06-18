10737 SW 113th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court

Sabal Chase is a little slice of heaven! Updated "D" model with 1220 sq ft. 1st floor offers garage, storage, laundry & walk-in closet. Wooden stairs lead to 2nd floor living area (also with wood floors), 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living, dining, kitchen & balcony. 3rd bedroom has pocket doors that open to living room making it a perfect multi-use room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Updated modern kitchen with pantry piece, granite counters & modern exhaust hood. Accordion shutters & impact glass. Community has 2 pools (1 heated), basketball, tennis, racquetball, pickle ball, billiards, gym, sauna, kids play area & BBQ. Clubhouse offers large common area w/kitchen. Close to MDC, Wm. Lehman Elementary, bus, shopping, eateries, Turnpike & 874. Also for sale