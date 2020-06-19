All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 137 E Indian Crossing Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

137 E Indian Crossing Circle

137 Indian Crossing Circle · (561) 676-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458
Osceola Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574

Osceola Woods - Abacoa area
3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room
End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors, huge open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room, separate office/den area can be 4th bedroom (no closet) with 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Pet considered. Reduced security deposit permitted.

Call, text or email Kelli for showings. 561-676-6455

Kelli Dreier, Esq.
Prestige Properties Group LLC
Broker

Courtesy of Donohue Real Estate LLC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290574
Property Id 290574

(RLNE5819189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 E Indian Crossing Circle have any available units?
137 E Indian Crossing Circle has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 E Indian Crossing Circle have?
Some of 137 E Indian Crossing Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 E Indian Crossing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
137 E Indian Crossing Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 E Indian Crossing Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 E Indian Crossing Circle is pet friendly.
Does 137 E Indian Crossing Circle offer parking?
Yes, 137 E Indian Crossing Circle does offer parking.
Does 137 E Indian Crossing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 E Indian Crossing Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 E Indian Crossing Circle have a pool?
Yes, 137 E Indian Crossing Circle has a pool.
Does 137 E Indian Crossing Circle have accessible units?
No, 137 E Indian Crossing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 137 E Indian Crossing Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 E Indian Crossing Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 137 E Indian Crossing Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Parking
Jupiter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity