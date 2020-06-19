137 E Indian Crossing Circle

Amenities
*Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574
Osceola Woods - Abacoa area
3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room
End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors, huge open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room, separate office/den area can be 4th bedroom (no closet) with 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Pet considered. Reduced security deposit permitted.
Call, text or email Kelli for showings. 561-676-6455
Kelli Dreier, Esq.
Prestige Properties Group LLC
Broker
Courtesy of Donohue Real Estate LLC
