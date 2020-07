Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving yoga elevator bike storage conference room courtyard guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal shuffle board

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Luxury begins at The Four at Deerwood, where comfort and style unite in a sophisticated yet casual environment. Feel the warmth of our community while embracing some of today's most desired amenities designed to refine your metropolitan lifestyle. Resort-style living isn't contained to the outdoors at The Four. Well-appointed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with 557 square feet to 1,349 square feet provide a perfect number of living options in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida. Granite countertops and rich, dark cabinetry with custom hardware complement stainless-steel appliances in the modern kitchens. The refined aesthetic continues into the bathrooms with relaxing garden tubs. Upgraded crown molding, rounded corner bead and custom built-ins such as computer desks, granite kitchen islands in every 1, 2 and 3 bedroom home, raise ...