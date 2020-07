Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Pines of Mindanao is a secluded, tree-lined apartment community off of Atlantic Blvd. The Pines is nestled in a park like setting bordered by a private walking/running path and tranquil ponds. This urban refuge is conveniently located and puts you within minutes to shops, beaches, downtown, the University of North Florida, University of Jacksonville, Florida Community College and Mayport Naval Station.