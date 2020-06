Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Well Maintained Beautiful 3BR/2BA House with Two Car Garage in Cul-De-Sac. Huge Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Formal Dining Room can also be Den or used an Office. Split Bedroom Plan with Large Bedrooms. Eat-In Kitchen and Laundry Room. Large Screened Patio for Outdoor Enjoyment! HUGE BACKYARD. A MUST SEE!! SHED AS IS. Close to Stores, Restaurants and Hoghways.