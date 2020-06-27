All apartments in Jacksonville
986 Ford Wood Dr

986 Ford Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

986 Ford Wood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom, in a very lovely location and friendly neighbourhood, this home have been vacant for a very long time, since me and my wife moved out of state due to my new job transfer, so we are looking for a family that will help us take good care of this home as if they own the home. The home is listed for $1100 rent same as the refundable security deposit, time me and my wife will be in charge of all the utilities in the home except from the cable and the lawn.. The home is available only for self showing, I have a lock box front of the home and I will instruct you on how to get my keys and view my home yourself, the self showing start from 8am and ends 7:30pm daily. I am interested only with families that have money at hand, because this home have been vacant for a long time.. If you are interested contact me via (513) 666-8408, if I can’t get to my phone you can also leave a message

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 Ford Wood Dr have any available units?
986 Ford Wood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 986 Ford Wood Dr have?
Some of 986 Ford Wood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 Ford Wood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
986 Ford Wood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Ford Wood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 986 Ford Wood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 986 Ford Wood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 986 Ford Wood Dr offers parking.
Does 986 Ford Wood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 Ford Wood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Ford Wood Dr have a pool?
No, 986 Ford Wood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 986 Ford Wood Dr have accessible units?
No, 986 Ford Wood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Ford Wood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 Ford Wood Dr has units with dishwashers.
