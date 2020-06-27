986 Ford Wood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom, in a very lovely location and friendly neighbourhood, this home have been vacant for a very long time, since me and my wife moved out of state due to my new job transfer, so we are looking for a family that will help us take good care of this home as if they own the home. The home is listed for $1100 rent same as the refundable security deposit, time me and my wife will be in charge of all the utilities in the home except from the cable and the lawn.. The home is available only for self showing, I have a lock box front of the home and I will instruct you on how to get my keys and view my home yourself, the self showing start from 8am and ends 7:30pm daily. I am interested only with families that have money at hand, because this home have been vacant for a long time.. If you are interested contact me via (513) 666-8408, if I can’t get to my phone you can also leave a message