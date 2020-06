Amenities

TROUT RIVER AREA COTTAGE FOR RENT. From downtown, I-95 N to Lem turner exit, N on Lem turner to left on Trout river blvd to left on Gibson ave. home on left. Cottage with huge living room, 1 bedroom, 1 BA, kitchen w/ new range and refrigerator, tile throughout, spacious foyer/entry hall, window heat/AC, off-street and covered parking, huge and shaded partially fenced yard, approx. 600 sq. ft, pets considered, 1 year lease. [OT dsw] Available 10/1