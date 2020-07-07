9797 Ansley Lake Dr.

Amenities
Stunning Two story 4 bed/2.5 bath home in West Jax - Beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths in a Highly sought after luxury neighborhood. Featuring fully equipped kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, screened lanai, loft area, laundry room including a washer and dryer. Lots of amenities to include: Club house, community swimming pool, community exercise room and a catch and release fishing pond with a dock. Convenient to a public library, shopping, movie theater, restaurants, major highways, Cecil Commerce center, NAS, and downtown Jacksonville.
Call for a showing: Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107
Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95
PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.
(RLNE4454017)