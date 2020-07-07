9797 Ansley Lake Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Stunning Two story 4 bed/2.5 bath home in West Jax - Beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths in a Highly sought after luxury neighborhood. Featuring fully equipped kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, screened lanai, loft area, laundry room including a washer and dryer. Lots of amenities to include: Club house, community swimming pool, community exercise room and a catch and release fishing pond with a dock. Convenient to a public library, shopping, movie theater, restaurants, major highways, Cecil Commerce center, NAS, and downtown Jacksonville.



Call for a showing: Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $95



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.



(RLNE4454017)