Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

9797 Ansley Lake Dr.

9797 Ansley Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9797 Ansley Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Stunning Two story 4 bed/2.5 bath home in West Jax - Beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths in a Highly sought after luxury neighborhood. Featuring fully equipped kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, screened lanai, loft area, laundry room including a washer and dryer. Lots of amenities to include: Club house, community swimming pool, community exercise room and a catch and release fishing pond with a dock. Convenient to a public library, shopping, movie theater, restaurants, major highways, Cecil Commerce center, NAS, and downtown Jacksonville.

Call for a showing: Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE4454017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. have any available units?
9797 Ansley Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. have?
Some of 9797 Ansley Lake Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9797 Ansley Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9797 Ansley Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

