9745 Touchton Road #823

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool basketball court tennis court

IL Villagio - Fresh paint and laminate wood floors! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in IL Villagio! The Il Villagio community offers a community pool, basketball court, fitness room, and tennis court! 700 above credit score required by landlord. NO Pets Allowed per HOA guidelines. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the management office for board approval 10 days prior to move in. Failure to obtain board approval prior to tenant move will result in a $25 per day fine up to $1000 dollar until paperwork is turned in.



