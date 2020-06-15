All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9745 Touchton Road #823.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9745 Touchton Road #823
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

9745 Touchton Road #823

9745 Touchton Rd 823 · (904) 281-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9745 Touchton Rd 823, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
IL Villagio - Fresh paint and laminate wood floors! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in IL Villagio! The Il Villagio community offers a community pool, basketball court, fitness room, and tennis court! 700 above credit score required by landlord. NO Pets Allowed per HOA guidelines. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the management office for board approval 10 days prior to move in. Failure to obtain board approval prior to tenant move will result in a $25 per day fine up to $1000 dollar until paperwork is turned in.

(RLNE2242686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road #823 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road #823 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Road #823 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Road #823's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #823 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road #823 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #823 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #823 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #823 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #823 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #823 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #823 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #823 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road #823 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #823 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #823 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #823 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #823 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9745 Touchton Road #823?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity