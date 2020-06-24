All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9742 HIGHLAND AVE

9742 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9742 Highland Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9742 HIGHLAND AVE have any available units?
9742 HIGHLAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9742 HIGHLAND AVE have?
Some of 9742 HIGHLAND AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9742 HIGHLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9742 HIGHLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 HIGHLAND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9742 HIGHLAND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 9742 HIGHLAND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9742 HIGHLAND AVE offers parking.
Does 9742 HIGHLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9742 HIGHLAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 HIGHLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 9742 HIGHLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9742 HIGHLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 9742 HIGHLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 HIGHLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9742 HIGHLAND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
