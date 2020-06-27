9715 UNDERWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Buckingham home in Crystal Springs - This lovely home is located on a cul-de-sac on the Westside of Jacksonville in the Buckingham subdivision. Recently updated with plank flooring in living area and master bedroom. Close to shopping and interstate for easy access. This three bedroom two bath homes has an open kitchen overlooking the family room with a fireplace. Includes a screened back porch overlooking a beautiful treed backyard. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom, the master bathroom includes a garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. Very spacious home. Home sits on a cul-de-sac with a fenced back yard. Contact agent for additional information.



$300 non refundable pet fee subject to approval.



$50 first applicant and $50 for each additional application.



(RLNE1866156)