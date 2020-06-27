All apartments in Jacksonville
9715 UNDERWOOD COURT
9715 UNDERWOOD COURT

9715 Underwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

9715 Underwood Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Buckingham home in Crystal Springs - This lovely home is located on a cul-de-sac on the Westside of Jacksonville in the Buckingham subdivision. Recently updated with plank flooring in living area and master bedroom. Close to shopping and interstate for easy access. This three bedroom two bath homes has an open kitchen overlooking the family room with a fireplace. Includes a screened back porch overlooking a beautiful treed backyard. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom, the master bathroom includes a garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. Very spacious home. Home sits on a cul-de-sac with a fenced back yard. Contact agent for additional information.

$300 non refundable pet fee subject to approval.

$50 first applicant and $50 for each additional application.

(RLNE1866156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT have any available units?
9715 UNDERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT have?
Some of 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9715 UNDERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
