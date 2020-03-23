All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

965 MINERAL CREEK DR

965 Mineral Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

965 Mineral Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home for rent in the well sought out Waterleaf community! This community has a large swimming pool and playground for the kids! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has a nice open concept with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast cafe located just off kitchen. Spacious living room with fireplace. Nice size master bedroom with tray ceiling. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Large walk-in closet as well! Washer/dryer connections. Screened in patio with extended outdoor slab and lake view! Tenant is responsible for lawncare!No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 MINERAL CREEK DR have any available units?
965 MINERAL CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 965 MINERAL CREEK DR have?
Some of 965 MINERAL CREEK DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 MINERAL CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
965 MINERAL CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 MINERAL CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 965 MINERAL CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 965 MINERAL CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 965 MINERAL CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 965 MINERAL CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 MINERAL CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 MINERAL CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 965 MINERAL CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 965 MINERAL CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 965 MINERAL CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 965 MINERAL CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 MINERAL CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

