965 MINERAL CREEK DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home for rent in the well sought out Waterleaf community! This community has a large swimming pool and playground for the kids! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has a nice open concept with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast cafe located just off kitchen. Spacious living room with fireplace. Nice size master bedroom with tray ceiling. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Large walk-in closet as well! Washer/dryer connections. Screened in patio with extended outdoor slab and lake view! Tenant is responsible for lawncare!No pets please.