Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

3 bedroom/2 bath condo with split bedrooms in a gate community with pool and playground. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet. The tile kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and self cleaning range. There is new carpet and paint throughout, covered balcony off living room, and washer and dryer.