Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9502 STAPLES MILL DR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

9502 STAPLES MILL DR

9502 Staples Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9502 Staples Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This large four bedrooms two bath home is located off Argyle Forrest Blvd and Staple Mills Drive in the Watermills subdivision.The home offers an open floor plan with living/dining area, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace (total 1800 sq ft living space). Open backyard, two car garage, master bedroom suite with garden tub and walk-in closet.Once the model home for the community, this home is close to schools, shopping, eateries, NAS JAX, Cecil Fields and the First Coast HWY and 295!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9502 STAPLES MILL DR have any available units?
9502 STAPLES MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9502 STAPLES MILL DR have?
Some of 9502 STAPLES MILL DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9502 STAPLES MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
9502 STAPLES MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9502 STAPLES MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 9502 STAPLES MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9502 STAPLES MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 9502 STAPLES MILL DR offers parking.
Does 9502 STAPLES MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9502 STAPLES MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9502 STAPLES MILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 9502 STAPLES MILL DR has a pool.
Does 9502 STAPLES MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 9502 STAPLES MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9502 STAPLES MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9502 STAPLES MILL DR has units with dishwashers.

