9502 STAPLES MILL DR

This large four bedrooms two bath home is located off Argyle Forrest Blvd and Staple Mills Drive in the Watermills subdivision.The home offers an open floor plan with living/dining area, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace (total 1800 sq ft living space). Open backyard, two car garage, master bedroom suite with garden tub and walk-in closet.Once the model home for the community, this home is close to schools, shopping, eateries, NAS JAX, Cecil Fields and the First Coast HWY and 295!