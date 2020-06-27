9440 Beauclerc Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath home available immediately. Walk in to a spacious living/dining room area with a bonus room attached, common areas have tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has great counter space and plenty of storage, a half bath and laundry room are attached. Large bedrooms throughout. Outside driveway winds around the house to the garage in the back for tons of extra parking. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.