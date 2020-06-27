All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:39 PM

9440 Beauclerc Terrace

9440 Beauclerc Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9440 Beauclerc Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pickwick Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
4 bedroom 2 bath home available immediately. Walk in to a spacious living/dining room area with a bonus room attached, common areas have tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has great counter space and plenty of storage, a half bath and laundry room are attached. Large bedrooms throughout. Outside driveway winds around the house to the garage in the back for tons of extra parking. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 Beauclerc Terrace have any available units?
9440 Beauclerc Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9440 Beauclerc Terrace have?
Some of 9440 Beauclerc Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 Beauclerc Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9440 Beauclerc Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 Beauclerc Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9440 Beauclerc Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9440 Beauclerc Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9440 Beauclerc Terrace offers parking.
Does 9440 Beauclerc Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9440 Beauclerc Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 Beauclerc Terrace have a pool?
No, 9440 Beauclerc Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9440 Beauclerc Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9440 Beauclerc Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 Beauclerc Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9440 Beauclerc Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
