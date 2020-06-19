All apartments in Jacksonville
934 Overlook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

934 Overlook Drive

934 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

934 Overlook Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
2 weeks FREE on 1 yr lease! 2 weeks applied to first full months rent.

This spacious ready to move-in 3 bedroom 3 full bath home. Featuring split floor plan, master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath has soaking tub. Tile in living space, vinyl flooring in kitchen and carpet in all bedrooms. One car garage with lots of room in rear for work shop and big fenced in back yard to enjoy!

Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Overlook Drive have any available units?
934 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 934 Overlook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
934 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Overlook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 934 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 934 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 934 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 934 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 934 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 934 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
