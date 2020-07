Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great condition upstairs apt. with lots of windows and good natural lighting. Walking distance to King Street, Brewery District and 5-Points. Refinished pine wood floors in living room, carpet in bedroom and hall. Original tile in bath. Large eat-in kitchen w/range and refrigerator. Bathroom with newly refinished tub & tile. (2) window heat & air units, one in LR and one in BR. Off-street parking. Water included in rent. No pets please.