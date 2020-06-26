All apartments in Jacksonville
916 HYANNIS PORT DR

916 Hyannis Port Dr · No Longer Available
Location

916 Hyannis Port Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch style home. MINT CONDITION in & out! NEW roof, New HVAC, New paint. Drive to BEACHES- approx 12 min. 3 B.R's, 2 baths, eat in Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, pantry & eat in area. Washer & Dryer closet in Kitchen. (Tenants must provide a Washer & Dryer). Formal Dining RM off entry area or could be used as an ofc as GREAT ROOM is big enough to be Great RM & Dining area. New Laminate flooring throughout except for tile in baths, Kitchen & Entry. 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard w/ 2 gates...one at each side. Patio out back. Tenants take care of mowing & trimming. Landlords take care of yard chemicals. No Pets. No Co-Signers allowed. Landlords say new Tenants must have excellent background & credentials! WE VERIFY! Home is NOT FOR SALE! 1 year Lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 HYANNIS PORT DR have any available units?
916 HYANNIS PORT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 HYANNIS PORT DR have?
Some of 916 HYANNIS PORT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 HYANNIS PORT DR currently offering any rent specials?
916 HYANNIS PORT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 HYANNIS PORT DR pet-friendly?
No, 916 HYANNIS PORT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 916 HYANNIS PORT DR offer parking?
Yes, 916 HYANNIS PORT DR offers parking.
Does 916 HYANNIS PORT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 HYANNIS PORT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 HYANNIS PORT DR have a pool?
No, 916 HYANNIS PORT DR does not have a pool.
Does 916 HYANNIS PORT DR have accessible units?
No, 916 HYANNIS PORT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 916 HYANNIS PORT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 HYANNIS PORT DR has units with dishwashers.
