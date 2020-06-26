916 HYANNIS PORT DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch style home. MINT CONDITION in & out! NEW roof, New HVAC, New paint. Drive to BEACHES- approx 12 min. 3 B.R's, 2 baths, eat in Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, pantry & eat in area. Washer & Dryer closet in Kitchen. (Tenants must provide a Washer & Dryer). Formal Dining RM off entry area or could be used as an ofc as GREAT ROOM is big enough to be Great RM & Dining area. New Laminate flooring throughout except for tile in baths, Kitchen & Entry. 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard w/ 2 gates...one at each side. Patio out back. Tenants take care of mowing & trimming. Landlords take care of yard chemicals. No Pets. No Co-Signers allowed. Landlords say new Tenants must have excellent background & credentials! WE VERIFY! Home is NOT FOR SALE! 1 year Lease term.